Wikete, Donald L., age 86, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born Oct. 10, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Matthew G. and Emma Lea (nee Brodbeck) Wikete.
He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Patricia (nee O’Dell) Wikete; dear father of David Wikete and Kenneth (Judy) Wikete; grandfather of David Mathew Stephens, Sr. (Christianna), Ryan, Susie and Peggy Wikete; great-grandfather of David Mathew Stephens, Jr.; and special friend of John Biondo.
Don graduated from Hancock High School in Lemay and went to work as an electrician apprentice. He later worked for Concord-Wright Machinery, Inc. as an inside salesman, where he met his future wife. He worked there until the company closed, then went to work as a salesman and later was promoted to purchasing agent for Donovan Pipe and Supply, from which he retired.
Don loved the Bible and could tell you where to find whatever verse you were looking for. He also liked to go fishing, take his family on camping trips and canoing on Missouri’s rivers.
Visitation was held Thursday, April 27, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.