Green, Donald, passed away June 10, 2023. He was the dear companion of Carolyn Uhley; only brother of Philip (Velma) Green; dear son of the late Morris Green and the late Sarah Dubinsky Green Brasken; step-son of the late Manuel Brasken; uncle of Michael J. (Naomi) Green; cousin to Annette (Richard) Bailin, Anton Dubinsky and Ricky Dubinsky; and dearest friend of the late Martin Baron of New York City.
Don, a graduate of Soldan Blewett High School in St. Louis, went to Cornell University and later graduated with a BFA and a MAT from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
He served as an Airman 3rd class Reserves for the United States Air Force.
He worked at the Met Cloisters Museum in New York City (medieval art), and taught art to students in New York City, St. Louis City and, for decades, at Affton Senior High. He was department chairman following his mentors, Ethel Keppe and Jeannine Cook. Don created new and inventive design programs for the high school. He was highly regarded with a way of challenging the students beyond their own expectations; his sense of humor held the day.
He was a painter, frequenting the Edward Boccia drawing groups in Webster Groves, Missouri. He loved classical guitar, piano music, theater and the movies — he even was an actor in a small film in New York City! He was intrigued by exotic places, traveling to Turkey and studying Easter Island, the Nemrut Dag, the Galapagos Islands and the Nazca lines in Peru.
His passion was reading all about famous artists, writers, composers and poets. A gifted and intelligent man, he will be truly missed.
Graveside service was Wednesday, June 14, at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road 63017. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Washington University: Friends of Music, Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts, Olin Library or Evelyn’s House. Visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.