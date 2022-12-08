Mueller, Donald Franklin, beloved husband, left this earth peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022, while holding his wife Jackie Love Mueller’s hand.
Don never had an enemy and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He always had the biggest smile, even though devastating dementia robbed him of memory and strength. Jackie was so privileged to be his wife and caregiver. Don was the most loving husband a wife could ever wish for.
Don was a third-generation Websterite, where many might remember his dad’s drug store on Gore Avenue. Don was a 1954 graduate of Webster Groves High School, where he played football; and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Engineering, where he obtained his master’s in electrical engineering.
Don was preceded in death by parents, Charles Mueller and Bertha Drabelle; his precious sisters, Betty Taylor and Marilyn Mueller; niece, Jamie Sollecito; cousin, Claudia Hoffmann; and grandson, James Nielsen.
Having previously lost their spouses, Don and Jackie’s two families were combined. Don loved dearly not only his son, Robert Charles Mueller, and daughter, Mary Ellen Peters, but loved Ann, Mary, and Sara and their husbands as his own. His grandchildren, nieces and nephews all were deeply loved, as were his many friends.
Don belonged to numerous organizations and volunteered many years for them, wherever and whenever they needed him. He loved playing golf and was always ready to travel anywhere, but he was happiest when in his own home.
Don’s final wishes were that there be no service after his cremation. If you’d like to honor him and his memory, consider a donation to the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association: 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Through research, hopefully one day this devastating disease will be controlled and finally eradicated for future generations.