Gerber, Donald Bryson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Gretchen Gerber (nee Haase); dearest father of Donald B. (Stacey) Gerber II, Douglas Gerber, Jodi Gerber Andersen, Cindy Gerber (Lance) McIlhenry and the late Kathy Gerber (Dennis) Porter; dear stepfather of Stephen (Holly) Wall, Wendy (Jim) Rauchen and Jennifer (Mike) Nelson; adored grandfather of Bryson, Beethoven, John Robert, Ramona, Britton, Maggie, Kendall, Brookes, Margo, Tatum, Jake, Luke, Hendrix, Lincoln, Blake, Brynne, Blair, Andrew, Allison and Katie; and our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Don was born in St. Louis on Nov. 17, 1929. He attended Upper Darby High School in Pennsylvania, came back to St. Louis to attend Washington University, then joined the Navy in 1950, where he served on the battleship U.S.S. Missouri (BB63) during the Korean War. While in the Navy he served as the swim team captain and coach for two years in Hawaii.
When he came home from the military, he worked at Granite City Steel Co., then purchased Middleburg Funeral Home and became the owner/operator of Gerber Chapel in Webster Groves for 62 years.
Don was an avid participant in Master’s swim meets, and in the St. Louis Senior Olympics, and at age 20 swam the Mississippi River from Alton to downtown St. Louis, which is an astonishing 22 miles.
Don was the longest living member of the Webster Groves Lions Club, the Webster Groves Citizen of the Year, St. Andrews Society’s Ageless, Remarkable St. Louisan in 2013 and a longtime supporter of the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
Funeral Service was Tuesday, May 9, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street. Interment followed with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, May 8, at Hoffmeister Mortuary.
If desired, donations in Don’s name may be made to The St. Louis Crisis Nursery. For more information visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.