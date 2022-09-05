In response to Tina Hoester’s letter from Aug. 8, “Stop Development, Population Growth In Kirkwood,” I could not disagree more.
Kirkwood’s charm lies in its people as well as its structures. An underused bank building with a huge paved parking area is not charming. Providing additional living space will add to our strength as a community and our viability. This is not a zero sum game. New apartments do not drive out senior citizens or existing Kirkwood residents, but rather provide housing for those who see the benefits of living in Kirkwood. Parking should not be affected since these apartments are within easy walking distance of the downtown area.
Let’s all reach out to new neighbors instead of recoiling from change.
Karen Coulson
Kirkwood