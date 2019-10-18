The people who email and write protesting homeless people have a first Amendment right to do so. It is also the right of persons holding signs for help.
There are a lot more problems here in Kirkwood than homeless people: like destroying our neighborhoods one house at a time.
Many homeless are military vets with mental problems (PTSD) from war, the same people who fought for your right to protest them. The government has abandoned them and those in the big houses with two cars, who never had a want or need, look down on these people in their time of need because they are an inconvenience!
Instead of writing letters, how about writing a check to a military organization to help these homeless people.
Another suggestion is to get a paper bag and place in it a bottle of water, toothbrush and paste and a $5 McDonald’s gift card and help one person out, if only for an hour. It might even put a smile on your face by helping a down and out person. It is easy to criticize but actions speak louder than words!
Kirkwood