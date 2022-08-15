The letter “Douglass Hill Would Have Grown Tax Base” (Mailbag, July 29) makes the important point, often overlooked, that a “no tax rate increase” bond issue will increase costs to taxpayers. Same tax rate, but more tax dollars paid over time. Paraphrasing: If the prior bonds were paid off, the school board would reduce its tax rate by the amount no longer needed to pay off those bonds.
If Webster Groves wants to talk seriously about inclusion, livability and population sustainability, it’s time to focus on what can be done to reduce (not maintain) the tax rate, and increase the corporate tax base as an offset to property taxes. Couldn’t there be such a thing as a “tax rate decrease” bond issue? Is zoning an impediment to business growth? Douglass Hill may or may not have been a solution. Ironically, the letter was published on the heels of massive flooding (again) in the footprint.
Prop S was passed and a clear need has been demonstrated for repairs in our schools. I am a huge fan of public education, but I hope that we won’t be complacent about the tax rate. I also hope that lack of proper school maintenance (as identified by people knowledgeable in the field) won’t put us back in this position again soon.
Joann Stephan
Webster Groves