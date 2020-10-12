I read with interest the letter last week regarding the Marxist ties with the leadership of Black Lives Matter. Three co-founders started the BLM movement in 2013 after George Zimmerman killed an unarmed young black man named Trayvon Martin and was acquitted. These co-founders are Opal Tometi, Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors.
In a 2015 interview with Jared Ball of theREALnewsnetwork, Cullors states that she and Alicia “are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists.” I could not find any statements from Garza or Tometi regarding their feelings toward Marxism. What I did find were two lives dedicated to activism and justice, with an emphasis on a multi-racial, intergenerational movement for human rights. Even if Cullors is a “Marxist,” she and the other co-founders have purposely endorsed a decentralized leadership for BLM.
In an interview in the Financial Times, Tometi states that “BLM is not like a political party with a central organization and leadership … individual chapters have broad autonomy to choose the issues that are most important to them locally.”
Those that oppose social movements for justice and equity often bring up the bogeyman of Marxism to tarnish the cause. Demonizing the movement not for what it stands for, but by associating it with people like Lenin and Marx is unfair and plays into the hands of those that prefer the status quo.
Clearly, those who have borne witness to the injustices of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor (and others) recognize that there is need for improvement in our criminal justice system. I ask that we don’t let ourselves be confused by those who would conflate movements for social justice with words like communism.
Lawrence Lewis
Webster Groves