Webster Groves TIF Commission Member Kevin McKenna was quoted as saying, “The TIF request does meet the requirements of state statutes.” Well, yes, but only for the next few weeks.
Missouri generally is pro-business and anti-environment. That the state is prohibiting the use of TIF in floodplains effective Jan. 1, 2022, demonstrates just how bad a choice the Douglass Hill project would be. Putting aside the questions of size, traffic, a 23 year TIF, etc., it makes no sense to build in a flood plain. Period.
Joann Stephan
Webster Groves