Our legislature has decided that Missourians made a mistake in 2018 by voting 62% in favor of an amendment which stopped gerrymandering in Missouri. So, they are trying to pass Amendment 3 to reverse what we already voted down once.
Amendment 3 is being pitched as a proposal that would reduce gifts to lawmakers. But don’t be swayed: the amendment only changes lobbyist gifts by $5 and legislative gifts by $100. The third bullet point hides the true intent. Amendment 3 is about gerrymandering congressional districts so that they cannot be voted out.
Voting no on Amendment 3 keeps the fair rules voters advocated for, which allow a non-partisan state demographer to have the responsibility of drawing up new House and Senate districts based on constitutionally established guidelines. These emphasize partisan fairness and competitive balance.
As it stands now, districts are drawn so lopsided in the state that many district elections are unable to field opposing candidates because to run for office with the current district map is a costly exercise. Political scientists in the state argue that if Amendment 3 passes it could make Missouri one of the most gerrymandered states in America!
I urge you to read the whole Amendment and vote “no” on Amendment 3 come November.
Steve Rudolph
Sappington