In the Aug. 30 issue of The Times, Julie Brown Patton’s article, “College Essay Requirements Mostly Written Off,” contains a number of errors and misconceptions regarding this component of the college application.
With over 25 years of higher education experience as a professor and advisor, and as the founder of Compass Academics — a local education consultancy dedicated to helping students and their parents navigate the college admissions process — I want to offer corrections to Ms. Patton’s piece and inform the community that the essay is still an important part of the college admissions package.
Specifically, the college admissions essay is the only chance (aside from personal interviews) that applicants have to introduce themselves to the admissions committee and paint a portrait that the statistics (GPA and test scores) can’t illustrate. Even when some schools don’t require the essay for general admission, they do use essays and supplemental writing samples to further vet students for certain majors and programs.
Ms. Patton provides a list of St. Louis area institutions that don’t require essays; this list is factually inaccurate and misleading. For example, Washington University requires an admissions essay and SLU considers the essay an important part of the admissions process for many of their programs. Fontbonne uses essays as part of a holistic approach if applicants don’t meet the minimum GPA/test scores for admission.
Lastly, some of the schools mentioned are “open admission” or non-selective; it is not common for schools like these to have many admission requirements at all. The Common App (used by colleges/universities nationwide) includes a 650-word essay that applicants submit with their materials. To assert that the essay is being “Written Off” is misleading. Parents and students should research schools of interest to find out their specific requirements before presuming the essay is not one of them.
