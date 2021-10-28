Don and Nancy Ross will be honored at the Stages St. Louis 2021 Applause Gala on Friday, Nov. 5 at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The Rosses have made their mark on the arts community in St. Louis, supporting a number of both performing and fine arts organizations. In 2021, their mark expanded to include the state-of-the-art Kirkwood Performing Arts Center with the 529-seat Ross Family Theatre, now home to all mainstage productions for Stages St. Louis.
“When you think of philanthropy and the arts community in St. Louis, you think of Don and Nancy Ross,” said Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane. “During our 20221 season, thousands of patrons have walked through the doors of The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and been wowed by the artistry, the attention to detail, and the intimacy. Without Don and Nancy, that would not have been possible. I cannot think of a better couple to receive this special honor at this year’s Applause Gala.”
In 2021, Stages St. Louis is celebrating its 35th anniversary season, as well as its inaugural season in its new artistic home at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will play home to the Applause Gala for this first time this year.
“For 35 years, Stages St. Louis has truly defined Broadway quality in the St. Louis area,” said Don Ross. “Seeing what this the organization can do in their new home and hearing what they plan to do, we are thrilled to be honored on this very special evening and play a part in the future of the arts here in St. Louis.”
The 2021 Applause Gala will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, and will take guests on an evening-long tour of the new space, including:
- Silent auction, cocktails, and a look at Stages history in the Black Box Theatre and Event Space beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Welcome and three-course dinner on both the orchestra and mezzanine levels of the lobby at 8 p.m.
- Live and sponsorship auction as well as a special performance from the Stages Performing Arts Academy at 9 p.m.
- Entertainment starring Broadway Legend and Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel onstage in The Ross Family Theater at 9:30 p.m., where Leavel will bring her 54 Below cabaret act from New York to St. Louis for the very first time.
Table sponsorships and single tickets for the 2021 Applause Gala are still available for purchase starting at $300. Contact the Stages St. Louis Development Office at 636-449-5776 to purchase. Visit StagesStLouis.org/SpecialEvents for more information.