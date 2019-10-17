Kinder, Don H. went to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Son of the late Fred F. Kinder and Dorothy L. Kinder (nee Lewis). His loving wife and best friend was Patricia A. Kinder (nee Bays). He was a member of Kirkwood Baptist Church. Mr. Kinder enjoyed Cardinal Baseball games, fishing, gardening, cooking, old cars and barbecuing. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army, (Engineers) and a graduate of Kirkwood High School class of ‘58 (Pioneer Pride.)
Graveside Service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Rd, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122. Memorial donations may be made to the Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122.
