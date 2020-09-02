Don Corrigan of the Webster-Kirkwood Times will be the speaker for the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Sunset Hills Holiday Inn 66. The meeting, which begins at 12 p.m., can be joined via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84848356263?pwd=cStadlpZRUUrV3IxTW85dmlTc3NuZz09.
(Meeting ID: 848 4835 6263 and Passcode: 058170)
Corrigan will speak about the local journalism scene and the pandemic. He will also talk about squirrels in the pandemic and his most recently published book, “Nuts About Squirrels.” Don has just finished writing his next book, “American Roadkill: Why We Run Over The Animals We Love,” which will go to press in November and will be out in early 2021 by McFarland Publishing. Corrigan’s squirrels and roadkill books are packed with humor, which is sorely needed in these times. All of Corrigan’s books are available at Naturally Inspired Gifts and proprietor Donna Overly is bona fide chamber member.