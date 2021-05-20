Pepple, Doloris Blanche (nee Specht), fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the age of 94 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harry Specht and late Mary (Cox) Specht and the sister of the late Harry Specht, Jr., and the late Eugene Specht. Doloris was preceded in death by her late husband of 66 years, R. Ted Pepple, who died in 2014. Doloris and Ted loved, raised and supported six children: Kim Pepple; the late Susan Marie Pepple; Rick (Connie) Pepple; Rob (Cheryl) Pepple; Dianne (the late Doug) Wickenheiser; and Kathy (Kevin) Bailey.
Doloris was always loving, attentive and proud of her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Kelly; Ricky; Robert; Rebecca (Eric); Max; Breck; Rachel; Kaitlin; Carly; Mark; Anna; Keegan; and Peyton. She was a great-aunt, aunt, cousin, mentor and friend of many, many people in her lifetime.
Doloris was a graduate of Cleveland High School in St. Louis, Harris-Stowe State University and Webster University. She was an elementary school science teacher for 30 years in the St. Louis City School District and was named the “Missouri Gifted Educator” in 2003.
Long before exercising was fashionable, Doloris organized and conducted weekly aerobic “Slim & Trim” classes for 20 years for the women of her community. She took daily walks until three years ago. During her life, Doloris was also a competitive tennis player; swam regularly; hiked through numerous national parks such as Yosemite and Yellowstone; and defeated all challengers in games of ping-pong.
A convert to Roman Catholicism at the age of 21, Doloris was devoted and committed to her religious faith and spiritual life. For more than 60 years, she was involved and helpful in virtually every aspect of Our Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish, including the school, youth sports, scouting, teenager groups, RCIA, and as a daily communicant of the Eucharist.
The Pepple Family extends heart-felt appreciation to Seniors Home Care, which provided care to Ted and Doloris Pepple for eight years; and to Dolan Homes, which provided for care to Doloris for the past three years.
In honor, memory and celebration of the life of Doloris Pepple, a visitation of family and friends, a Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial, and interment at Resurrection Cemetery were conducted on Saturday, May 15, 2021. A video recording of the church service for Doloris Pepple at Our Holy Redeemer Church is accessible online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yORujCdJFSs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Peregrine (Cancer Care) Society of St. Louis, 2343 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139, or to the charity of one’s choice.