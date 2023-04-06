Hastings, Dolores Marie Schoenberger “Dee” (nee Mueller), passed away peacefully and entered into rest on Friday, March 31, 2023.
She was the dear mother of the late Sharon (Michael survives) Hopen, Darlene (the late Gerald McCann) Mazzuca, Patricia (Douglas) Revelle, Jacqueline (Jack) Metcalf, Arthur (Jena) Schoenberger, Donald (Laquitha) Schoenberger, the late Ronald (the late Christy) Schoenberger, Terry Schoenberger, Deborah (Anthony) Brush and Kevin (Rachel) Schoenberger; dear wife of the late Allan Hastings; step-mother of Ruthann (Ray) Graham; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to 109 (and still counting!); and dear sister of the late Margaret Butenhoff, the late Edward Mueller, Jr., Raymond Mueller, Frederick Mueller, and Elizabeth (Leroy) Rulo.
She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Edward C. and Marie E. Mueller (nee Boucher); and her special friend, the late Otto Roberts. She was a dear cousin and aunt to many and friend to all who knew her.
Dolores enjoyed life to the fullest as a homemaker and mother of 10! She was an excellent cook, baker and seamstress. Dolores enjoyed crocheting and knitting, Tupperware and Stanley Home parties. Her passions included her family, her faith and Tri-chem painting. Her beautiful creations will be treasured by generations to come.
Dolores will be remembered for her generous, forgiving and selfless spirit, as well as her pumpkin bread and being a dedicated and loving mother. Loving gratitude is given to her caregiver, Gala. Special thanks to certain staff of Hawthorne Place and Manor Grove as well as the Bethesda and BJC Hospice Teams.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County Chapel, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood. Visitation prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in St. Paul Churchyard, Affton.
In lieu of flowers, Dolores requested that you kindly consider a donation to The American Cancer Society or Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Please share your memories and condolences at www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com.