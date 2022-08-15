College student Katie Kottmeyer was at a petting zoo when she learned some troubling news — all of the sweet bunnies she’d been petting would be butchered at the end of the season. She decided to bring one of them home.
“I said, ‘I’ll just take one off your hands,’” said Kottmeyer. “I snuck him into my dorm room.”
That bunny — whom Kottmeyer named Elvis Presley — was the start of her mission to find homes for lovable lagomorphs in need and educate potential caretakers in all things rabbit care.
“The summer I came back from college, I caught two dumped rabbits in a neighborhood. Then I was the rabbit person, so people kept calling and messaging me,” she said. “I was overwhelmed, so I decided to make a little group and make it official.”
In 2020, Kottmeyer formally founded Dolly’s Dream Home Rabbit Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering and adopting out rabbits. She now has three other rescue rabbits in addition to Elvis — Bunny Holly, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton — the last one being the organization’s namesake.
Dolly’s Dream Home utilizes a foster-based system, meaning rescued rabbits are cared for by generous foster families until they find permanent homes. This allows the organization to get to know each rabbit to ensure they are placed with the perfect adopters. Though Kottmeyer lives in St. Charles, Dolly’s Dream Home has fosters all over St. Louis.
Marty Holzhueter of Kirkwood discovered the organization on Facebook after her kids expressed interest in adopting a rabbit.
“I said, ‘Rabbits are a lot of work, you guys. How about we reach out to a foster and decide if we want to actually adopt one or not?’” said Holzheuter. “It was a good experience for the kids to realize you can’t just dump food in a bowl. There’s more to it than that.”
Holzheuter and her children have fostered three pairs of rabbits so far, and they intend to host more after their summer travels. While it’s difficult to say goodbye to their furry friends, Holzheuter loves knowing the bunnies are going to good homes. She also encourages potential rabbit owners to try fostering first to see if rabbits are a good fit.
“They’re easier than a dog, but they’re still a responsibility,” she said. “Each rabbit is different. Some are energetic and some are more laid back. Some will snuggle with other pets and others need to be the only pet. Fostering is a commitment because you don’t know how long you’ll have them. But if you’re a true animal lover, it’s worth it.”
“Fantastic Pets”
Kottmeyer found Dolly on Craigslist, where the rabbit was listed as a six-month-old. When it was time to get her spayed, Kottmeyer learned that Dolly was actually a seven- or eight-year-old meat breeder. Dolly’s Dream Home is named after her, said Kottmeyer, because she represents the mission of the organization.
“She was extremely aggressive. I decided to keep her because she would have been euthanized anywhere else,” said Kottmeyer. “She’s so special — at least, to me.”
According to Kottmeyer, rabbits are often abandoned because of unexpected behaviors when they reach adolescence. Once sweet pets might become hormonal and spray urine, growl, bite or rise up on their hind legs and “box” with their front legs. She said these behaviors can get worse when rabbits are kept in cages and become territorial.
“Rabbits need enough room to stretch their legs,” she said. “Whenever we pull bunnies from cages, they have various levels of hind leg atrophy. They should be given space, like cats or dogs.”
As rabbits can’t regulate their own body temperatures, said Kottmeyer, they should never be kept outside. If owners cannot offer them the run of the house, she recommends an indoor “puppy pen” with enough space for them to hop around.
To keep hormonal behaviors in check, Dolly’s Dream Home spays or neuters rabbits before adopting them out. It also teaches fosters to litter train their rabbits, which Kottmeyer says is achievable in only a few days.
Potential fosters are required to participate in a comprehensive live Zoom training session to make sure they are prepared for their new friends. And while fosters understand their roles may be temporary, Kottmeyer said that most — around 90% — end up adopting the bunnies they care for.
“This is all volunteer based and we can’t keep fosters here forever,” said Kottmeyer. “Rabbits are fantastic pets if you have the right education. They live eight to 12 years, they know their names and they can do tricks. Please reach out if you have any interest in fostering or adopting.”
Learn more about Dolly’s Dream Home Rabbit Rescue or fill out a foster application at dollysdreamhome.org, email dollysdreamhomerescue@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page.