Hoyer, Dolly (Dorothy) Drewes passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was 98 years old. Bob, her husband of 60 years, died in 2005.
She was a mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great grandma, teacher and friend.
Loving mother to John and his wife Adela; Ted and his wife Vicki; Mike and his wife Sandra; and Steve and his wife Cindy. Wonderful oldest sister to Margie, Ted and Joan.
She was a longtime kindergarten teacher in Pattonville schools and a longtime organist at Christ Lutheran in Webster Groves. Her greatest joy was singing in the choir, any good choir. Her gardens of iris and her amaryllis were her gift to nature and nature’s gift to her. Dolly was a fun person to be around. She is dearly missed by all.
Family services to be held in the future.