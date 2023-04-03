Webster Groves School District Board of Education candidate Justin Hauke pledges to “Stop the Slide” if elected. That is not a good idea, unless you are a Kirkwood fan.
Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has reported that for the 2022 school year, Webster Groves’ APR (Annual Performance Report) score came in at 92.3% — fourth out of all St. Louis County schools, just behind Ladue, Clayton and Kirkwood, but ahead of the Lindbergh, Parkway and Rockwood school districts.
We must be doing something right, and the two incumbent board members running for reelection — Jo Doll and Tara Scheer — can take pride in this result.
So unless you don’t want Webster to continue its upward “slide” to pass Kirkwood this year, please support Jo Doll and Tara Scheer with your votes on Tuesday, April 4.
Ron Zager
Webster Groves