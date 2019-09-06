Shrewsbury Aquatic Center’s end-of-summer Dog Swim went off with a splash on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds attended the event with their caregivers to cool off on a hot summer evening.
