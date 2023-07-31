I love summer! It’s hard to believe that in only a few short weeks, kids will be heading back to school and homes around town will return to daytime quietness. Some parents, whose youngest kids are heading off to college, are about to experience what empty nesting is all about.
It feels like the summer flew by. As a kid, summers seemed to slowly roll along in all their heated glory with the sun just beckoning us to come out and play. Back then, summers — or rather, summer vacations — were longer. School didn’t start until after Labor Day. Not once did I get to celebrate my late August birthday at school, and I would have never wanted to if it meant shorter summers. How schools managed to teach all that needed to be taught in a shorter school year may be one of life’s biggest mysteries.
But I digress, back to summer. One of the things I really love about summer is outdoor concerts. When Riverport (now Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) opened in 1991, I can honestly say I was very excited to check it out. I was disappointed. After experiencing only indoor concerts, I felt being outdoors lacked some of the intimacy — and volume — the walls and roofs of places like the Kiel Opera House (now Stifel Theatre) and the Checkerdome (now long gone) provided.
But over the years, I’ve learned to appreciate outdoor concerts, and my ears definitely appreciate the lack of ringing the next day.
We’ve been taking the kids to concerts for quite a few years, starting with The Killers in 2018. We’ve seen some semi-newer bands like The Black Keys, Ceramic Animal and The Lemon Twigs, as well as some of the older rockers like Sammy Hagar, George Thorogood and The Who.
One thing my wife and I have always felt was important in raising our kids was to have them see and hear the classics of years past.
On a side note, one of the best moves we made was to bring season one of “Gilligan’s Island” with us on vacation. The kids loved it — black and white and all. One of our sons even had a “Gilligan’s Island” birthday party, complete with a “Pin the Bucket Hat on Gilligan” game.
As a younger man, I never imagined parents taking kids to concerts, but it’s been great. We get to talk about the concert, the people and the atmosphere — an experience you can’t get just anywhere.
For example, take the Dead & Company concert we saw a few weeks ago. As you can imagine, there was lots to see and talk about. And we did. The main takeaway from the kids for that concert was that they could tell there was a community/togetherness-like vibe that was present, which felt different than other concerts we’ve attended.
Ever since Tom Petty and Eddie Van Halen passed away, I’ve been on a mission to see some of the greats while they’re still around. Luckily, thanks to the internet gobbling up their music sales, they’ve all seemed to hit the road once again.
My two biggest highlights are:
1. Listening to and watching Michael Anthony sing and play Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” with Sammy Hagar and The Circle.
2. Hearing Mike Campbell play songs he and Tom Petty cowrote during their Heartbreaker years. While not the same, I recognize it’s the closest I’ll ever get to hearing Tom Petty live again.
As with all things, there’s often a downside, which leads me to a complaint. Live concert prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic. They were pretty high before, but wow, $450 a ticket to see Taylor Swift? They could dig up Eddie Van Halen, prop him up in his coffin, use AI to make it seem like he’s alive and playing and I still don’t think I’d go at $450 a ticket. Well, maybe if they went through the trouble of digging him up.
My other complaint is I would like an actual ticket ... to have and to hold. For all of those concerts I went to when I was younger, the ticket is my only keepsake. I know phones are cool and all, but there’s nothing wrong with having a real memento that, upon seeing, brings back memories.
If history is any indication, summer concerts next year will see another price increase, with all bands striving for that $450 seat. I also don’t think we’ll be seeing printed tickets come back anytime soon.
But still, next summer you’ll be able to find our family at some concert, somewhere, enjoying the music, the people and the atmosphere. We may just need to start saving much earlier.
Sumertime Rolls
Jane’s Addiction ©1988
Enjoy the column, then enjoy the song at: tinyurl.com/4sz2vjbe