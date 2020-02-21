As a transplant from Seattle I often silently bemoan the fact that Kirkwood (unlike Clayton, Chesterfield, or Maplewood) is sorely lacking in world-class sculpture (or other public art). If Kirkwood had passed a measure similar to Seattle’s “1% for the Arts Initiative” we would perhaps be seeing some wonderful, large, sprawling modern sculpture atop the low, westerly portion of the complex — or at something of a more vertical nature at the street corner before entering the parking lot!
A question: was the lower most westerly roof of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center designed to carry extra weight? If so, such a sculpture could be placed atop it & lighted, so as to be visible both from the complex’s interior (along the bank of windows comprising the entire west wall of the 2nd floor) and exterior — from the parking lot and nearby streets — perhaps then even becoming a new symbol for Kirkwood (or at least its new Arts & Entertainment district).
I do recall that there was to be some mural work along a wall by the entrance, but doesn’t this wonderful new complex scream for something grander?
I understand that the huge bronze Botero sculpture (“Man on a Horse”) — which I first saw on a visit here many years ago in the then-new Laumeier Sculpture Park — was placed by the Regional Arts Commission in the median at Wydown & Hanley (a perfect location by the way). But if you go to the RAC web page and scroll down through the 27 areas in which they have placed sculpture, Kirkwood, however, doesn’t rate a mention.
I suggest every man, woman and child in Kirkwood petition the RAC for a major art installation at our wonderful new, $24.1 million Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
