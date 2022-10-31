Putting aside his wasting taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits and his position on a woman’s right to autonomy over her own body, we have an even more compelling reason to vote against Eric Schmitt for the U.S. Senate.
When he was our representative in the Missouri legislature, we contacted him by email and called his office about legislative issues on at least 10 occasions. We did not receive even one response. Subsequently, we have had several other representatives who have responded to each contact in a timely fashion. Eric Schmitt, in our experience, does not respond to his constituents. Is this the type of elected representative you want in the U.S. Senate?
John & Judy Pohl
Warson Woods