As a retired pharmacy and medical school professor, I was appalled by the letter from William Winter (WKT, Aug. 4). His classification of various drugs as narcotics, opiates or fentanyl makes no pharmacological sense.
The term narcotic has been obsolete for decades and is not useful in a pharmacological context. The proper terminology for all the drugs that are agonists for the mu and kappa receptors on neural, gastrointestinal and other tissues is opioids.
Opioids include agents derived from opium that includes morphine and codeine, and the semi-synthetic congeners such as meperidine, oxycodone, fentanyl, sufentanil, etc. The main clinical use for all of these agents is analgesia. The various agents have different pharmacokinetic parameters, doses and routes of administration, and that’s how they differ.
The list of intended uses in the letter make no clinical sense. Dulling sensibility, inducing sleep, preventing restlessness or tachypnea are inappropriate uses.
It seems like the gist of the letter is to suggest that marijuana is a gateway drug to the use of opioids or other mind-altering substances. A 1999 report from the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences concluded that “there is no conclusive evidence that the drug effects of marijuana are causally linked to subsequent abuse of other illicit drugs.” A 2020 study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse concluded that the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other “harder” substances.
As an aside, the 1936 movie “Reefer Madness” does not show true pharmacological effects of marijuana. It was all propaganda.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood