Regarding the proposal to allow six story buildings, increase residential density and remove the mid century building housing UMB, I suggest decision makers:
1. Make this more widely known in the community so all who are interested are heard. Although you may have provided some opportunity it behooves you to go further to be extra sure when it involves such long reaching and irreversible community changes.
2. Kirkwood has decided to build a new theatre venue. This will create more parking tension. Allowing option for six-story apartment/business mixed use surrounding the entire downtown business area will, over time, create even more living, driving, parking and walking density, and change the ambiance and aesthetics of Kirkwood.
3. Are more luxury apartments needed in Kirkwood? Senior citizens wishing to downsize cannot afford to live in their homes, can they afford luxury apartments?
Will people moving to Kirkwood for its schools want apartment living for their young families? What rationale justifies these new, high density housing units?
4. As other communities increase density, Kirkwood has the chance to retain its historic and unique aesthetics and increase our attraction to visitors, play goers and shoppers.
In our community of historic homes, the Frank L. Wright home, the unique Sugar Creek area, Mudd’s Grove, and our old fashioned downtown shops, the mid century UMB building is a desirable example of mid century modern architecture and should be preserved.
5. Please do not open Kirkwood to height increases, realizing that precedent will become a wedge over time to other increases which will forfeit historic values and create new problems for our beloved community.
Think carefully before leaping into developers’ plans which do not have the long range preservation of our community’s best characteristics as a priority. Be aware that once that paint leaves the spray can, it can’t be put back.
Kirkwood