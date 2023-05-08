• He publicly related on TV how easy it was for him to grab women by the crotch on the street.
• He married, had sex with a porn star and paid her $100,000-plus dollars to keep her mouth shut about it.
• He is currently on trial in New York, accused of rape!
• Oh yes, he is a former president of the United States of America, and has announced his candidacy seeking to serve in that office a second time come the 2024 presidential general election.
• Once again, if he makes it to the general election, America will have the opportunity to judge the guy’s moral behavior as being fit to the office of the presidency or not.
• Does anyone claiming to be a Republican really care, really give a damn? Got to wonder!
Fred Boeneker
Glendale