Royal Banks of Missouri is hosting a Kirkwood area document shred day on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 301 N. Kirkwood Road. Bring sensitive documents for shredding free of charge.
For more information, call 314-212-1500.
We are thrilled to have the print version of the Times back. Finding the Times in the yard was exciting to begin with and opening it up and reading through the articles and features brought the warmth of normalcy in our current, strange, quiet world.
I read with interest the letter last week regarding the Marxist ties with the leadership of Black Lives Matter. Three co-founders started the BLM movement in 2013 after George Zimmerman killed an unarmed young black man named Trayvon Martin and was acquitted. These co-founders are Opal Tomet…
Holy mackerel! No WKT for it-seems-like-its-been-forever and then six months of voluntary quarantine and I’m about to subscribe to that other paper ... but wait! Saved by that beautiful red roll of newsprint on the front lawn. Whew, that was close! Thank you, WKT guys!
Could we use a bit of cheer right now? Well, the Times is back! And monarch butterflies and bees are swarming over the purple asters in my front yard. Can you imagine what it would be like if more of us planted for the wild things that so enrich our lives? If you plant it, they will come.