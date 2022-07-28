Missouri Senate District 24, currently represented by Democrat Sen. Jill Schupp, has a decisively more Republican feel following recent state redistricting.
The old district roughly extended from Interstate 70 in North County to Manchester Road to the south. But the new District 24, sans many of its former North County municipalities, now stretches ribbon-like well south of Manchester Road into Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Fenton, Sunset Hills and Oakville.
Schupp will be termed out of office in January, leaving District 24 without an incumbent candidate in the Aug. 2 primary election.
On the Republican side, voters will choose between physician George J. Hruza of Huntleigh and attorney Brett A. Schenck of Creve Coeur.
Tracy McCreery of Olivette, a Democrat currently representing the 88th District in the Missouri House of Representatives, is running unopposed in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary.
The sole Libertarian candidate is LaDonna Higgins from unincorporated West County.
Dr. George Hruza, son of a Holocaust survivor, arrived to New York at age 14 from socialist totalitarian Czechoslovakia. He is a physician specializing in dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery in St. Louis.
New to public office, the Republican said he will work to attract new businesses to Missouri, improve the state’s business climate by opposing “job-killing taxes,” and reduce government spending by targeting and eliminating special interest pork-barrel spending and inefficient government operations. He supports cutting “burdensome and unfair government red tape and regulations.”
Hruza also supports a Parents’ Bill of Rights to require schools to promote transparency and parental involvement in their child’s education. Preparing students for the workplace rather than the next test, Hruza said he will “expand workforce development to help train and retrain people in high-demand industries.”
Hruza said he will work to increase funding for police training and recruiting, and restore respect for police officers.
Attorney Brett Schenck and his wife, Jun, have two children attending Ladue Middle School. If elected, Schenck said one area of public policy he would like to improve is to make the adoption process of children smoother. The Schencks have an adopted daughter.
Schenck wants to use centers to improve women’s health and assist them when they are pregnant.
“Rather than travel to another state for an abortion, I would like to make it easier for them to instead choose to use these centers to provide the necessary medical treatment for the mother and child to deliver the baby,” he stated. “If the mother does not want to keep the baby, I would like to pass laws making it easier for her to give up the baby for adoption to loving parents.”
If elected, Schenck said he will address inflation and improve the economy by reducing red tape for small businesses and by not raising taxes. As a patent, copyright and trademark attorney, Schenck said he wants to create a climate that fosters more innovation toward creating high paying jobs and attracting new businesses to the district.
Like Hruza, Schenck said he wants to “allow parents to decide how to best educate their children.” He supports police and said he will provide them with the tools to help reduce crime.