A Glendale woman driving on Interstate 44 captured this photo of a proposal on a bridge over the highway and would like to share it with the recently engaged couple.
Jessica Buhrman, who snapped the photo, said it happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on an overpass in south St. Louis near The Hill. Hot air balloons from the Great Forest Park Balloon Race can be seen in the background. Buhrman said she didn’t see a photographer around, so she would like to get this photo to the couple.
“I was driving so obviously this is not the best picture, but this is better than nothing if there was no one else there to capture the moment,” she said.
Buhrman has shared the photo on Facebook and TikTok. She hopes others will also share the picture so that it makes its way to the couple.