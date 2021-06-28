Christmas card mailed to daughter in Indy never arrived. Valentine card was returned, marked unknown address — clearly correct. Mother’s Day card was important to try again, as she had lost a son recently. It was mailed weeks early, but did not arrive until May 28. Stamp price increase is ridiculous.
How on earth can we ever have a fair election with mail-in ballots? We need voter I.D., signatures checked and in-person voting and, of course, absentee when justified.
We don’t deserve more government control, higher taxes, higher prices, higher inflation, more violence, more insecurity and higher spending with no accountability. Lincoln said we deserve what we get. Our votes matter.
Are we getting what we deserve? Do our children and grandchildren deserve to pay off our debts?
Dorothy G. Olson
Kirkwood