Welcome to Jefferson City, Missouri, where beauty shines through not only the natural landscapes but also through its many historic buildings and special landmarks. Explore the many museums, fine cuisines, quaint boutiques, beautiful parks and trails in this gem nestled in the heart of the nation.
Dominating the skyline in all directions, Missouri’s State Capitol rests upon a limestone bluff on the south bank of the Missouri River. The building serves as a museum of public art featuring a faithful reflection of the themes, events and people of Missouri. The landscape surrounding the Capitol is perfectly manicured year-round. Between beautiful flowers, flowing fountains and standing memorials, it’s an excursion in itself.
The Missouri State Penitentiary is a beloved attraction for both history buffs and thrill seekers. Take a historic tour and learn about the penitentiary’s 168-year operation, as well as which infamous criminals were housed inside “The Walls.” For an extra fright, book a ghost tour and experience an otherworldly side of Jefferson City. Learn more at missouripentours.com.
Whether seeking a fun night out with friends or creating colorful memories with family, Jefferson City is host to a number of concert venues, theaters and art studios.
Stroll downtown to find an excellent selection of wine and spirits at BarVino and BarWhiskey. Grab a picnic table at Last Flight Brewing Company and sip on craft beer while unwinding. Across the Missouri River Bridge, enjoy the large outdoor patio at Canterbury Hill Winery and Restaurant.
For those who prefer coffee and sweets, there’s one in almost every part of town. Enjoy the Mediterranean menu at Yani’s Coffee Zone, get a scrumptious brunch at High Rise Bakery, and snack on a delectable pastry at Plate & Pour. Central Dairy Ice Cream Parlor has been a staple of the community since 1933. For those who prefer frozen yogurt, head downtown to get a taste of YoYums.
Jefferson City doesn’t believe in boredom. The city is host to numerous sporting events including statewide tournaments, river races, car shows and amateur and collegiate games. The Show-Me State Airshow, Sept. 16 and 17 at 500 Airport Road, is a free opportunity to witness rare and beautiful warbirds, as well as various war memorabilia, vendor and food booths, a kid’s area and vintage cars on display. This year’s lineup features a parachute team, military aircraft, aerobatics and live demonstrations from the RE/MAX skydiving team. Gates open at 9 a.m.
In addition to hotels and vacation rentals, Jefferson City boasts numerous campgrounds and RV parks for adventurous stays. Parks offer fishing, camping, hiking, biking and gardening classes along with skating rinks, yoga studios, aquatic parks and the area’s largest pumpkin patch and corn maze.
Located off the Katy Trail, Jefferson City is the perfect place to veer from the beaten path and venture into exciting new territory. There are options for every level of cyclist, from paved routes like the Jefferson City Greenway or off-road adventures like Frog Hollow Nature Trail.
