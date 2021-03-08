Livable, affordable and friendly are some of the adjectives heard by those in the market for a home. Finding a new place to live can be both exciting and stressful. These important tips will help buyers navigate the St. Louis real estate market.
DO Save For A Down Payment
Opinions differ about the amount buyers should put down on a home, but one thing is clear — the bigger the down payment, the better. It’s never too soon to start saving for a down payment. This goes for current homeowners as well as first-time homebuyers. There’s no guarantee that the proceeds of a home sale will be enough to get the house you want. The more money saved and the better the credit score, the more options buyers will have in the St. Louis area real estate market.
DON’T Make A Lowball Offer
It might be tempting to make an offer well below the asking price. Some buyers think they might get lucky and have it accepted, or that it’s a good way to start negotiations that will eventually wear the seller down to a lower price. Either way, it can make it seem like a buyer isn’t really serious about the property.
In today’s market, bidding wars are common. An unreasonably low offer runs the risk of not being considered at all. Some owners may even be insulted and won’t warm up to the idea of negotiating any further.
When making that first offer, it’s smart to follow a real estate agent’s lead. They’re familiar with the market and can determine what’s fair, but still leave room for negotiation.
DO Get Prequalified Or Preapproved For A Mortgage
Once you’re sure home ownership is right for you, start to research mortgage lenders. Get prequalification or preapproval documents before shopping for St. Louis real estate. This will help buyers understand how much they can afford so they can narrow down their searches. It will also demonstrate to real estate agents that a buyer is serious and ready to buy, instead of “just looking.”
A buyer can get prequalified for a loan by sharing some financial information with a lender. The lender then gives an estimate of what loan amount the buyer should be able to get. In many cases, the prequalified amount is a ballpark number.
Preapproval, on the other hand, is a bit more involved and the results are more official. The lender runs a credit check and does a thorough examination of the buyer’s financial records. The buyer comes away with a concrete approved loan amount, interest rate and monthly payment.
DON’T Fall In Love With The First Place You See
Both the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County have a vast array of neighborhoods to fit any lifestyle and budget. Narrowing down a search can be frustrating and time-consuming.
Some people are anxious to speed up the process and talk themselves into loving the first place that checks most of their boxes. Others truly do fall for something they see early in their search. Either way, it’s a good idea to slow down and take a breath.
Love at first sight can have buyers overlooking major flaws and red flags. Even if the house is nearly perfect, there may be something out there even bigger and better, or for a lower price. Emotions definitely play a part in a home search. Buyers need to beware that they don’t let their feelings overrule their practicality and common sense.
DO Crunch The Numbers On Monthly Expenses
A preapproval can reveal the amount affordable for a monthly mortgage payment, but other costs of home ownership must be considered, too. Taxes, insurance, utilities and homeowner association fees for a new home might be considerably higher than someone is used to paying for their old house.
Even when a buyer falls in love with a house, it’s not unusual to have a to-do list of renovations and repairs. This is especially true if the buyer has gotten a good deal by agreeing to accept some flaws. Those costs must fit into the monthly budget, as they can quickly eat away at any savings from getting the house at a bargain price.
DON’T Overlook Costly Flaws
There are a lot of beautiful houses in the St. Louis area and it’s easy to fall in love at first sight, but remember the old adage that beauty is only skin deep. Buyers need to keep their eyes open for what could be lurking beneath the bright, shiny surface.
Make sure the house is structurally sound and insist on the proper inspections. Check the basement for leaks and mold. Basements and foundations can be a particular problem in many older homes in St. Louis. Mature trees can make a street gorgeous, but their branches can damage roofs and their roots can crack sidewalks and sewer lines. Old homes might have outdated plumbing or old-fashioned knob and tube wiring.
These things don’t need to be deal-breakers. You may have found your dream house, but you do need to know what you’re getting into and how it could cost you in the future.
DO Look Beyond First Impressions
While you need to be aware of hidden flaws, it’s also best to keep an open mind when touring houses in St. Louis. In many cases, a coat of paint or some new landscaping can transform the ugly-duckling house into a swan. And with some time and effort, bigger changes can be made to flooring, fixtures, appliances and even floor plans to make the house more to your taste.
Focus on the value and “bones” of the home, and look for its hidden potential. Know what can be changed quickly and inexpensively and plan to do those first. Then make a plan for the rest. It’s better to buy something boring or not your taste and put your own stamp on it, rather than a pretty house that’s falling apart.
DON’T Lose Sight of Your Goals
It’s easy to get excited about a house and throw all thoughts of budgets and goals out the window. It’s important to remember things like how much work you’re willing to do, how much time you want to spend fixing up a home, and most importantly, what you can afford.
Avoid getting in a bidding war and buying something beyond your means. Sometimes the budget can be stretched a bit, but often, it’s best to walk away and keep looking. Listen to the agent’s advice on what a home is actually worth and how much should be offered.
On the flip side, be cautious about falling in love with a home in foreclosure. A super low price could feel too good to pass up, but these homes can be neglected and need a lot of work. A buyer could also be competing with house flippers. Buying a foreclosed home can be complicated for an inexperienced buyer and should be approached with caution.
DO Ask About Special Districts
When viewing homes, ask if the neighborhood is part of a special housing district. The city of St. Louis has several historic districts that include houses and landmarks of national, state and local significance.
City ordinances often dictate rehabilitation guidelines and set design standards in these areas. Homeowners may have strict rules to follow, especially when it comes to the exterior of the building. Buying a home in a special district may be a point of pride, but it usually comes with additional responsibilities and concerns.
DON’T Try To Negotiate Yourself
Negotiating is a collaborative process, so make a bid based on the advice of a real estate professional. Let them do the communicating with the seller, and don’t ever try to do a deal behind their back. There’s a reason why agents charge a commission. Negotiation is an art and it’s best to let a pro handle it.
Buyers may find a house that’s “For Sale By Owner,” but just because the homeowner has decided to handle the sale themselves doesn’t mean the buyer must go the same route. A real estate agent may think of things a buyer didn’t even know to ask about. They will make sure everything happens in a timely manner and by the book. Best of all, the buyer probably won’t have to pay the agent’s commission. The seller is typically responsible for all commissions at closing.
DO Hire a Reputable Local Agent
One of the best decisions a home buyer can make is hiring a buyer’s agent who knows the area’s real estate. A buyer needs an agent who will be with them every step of the way to help get that person — or a family — into that new home.
Article courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services