Greetings from the rolling green hills of central Missouri, where things are done a bit differently. Fulton and Callaway County are packed full of exciting things to do and see.
History buffs will enjoy the Auto World Museum in Fulton, with nearly 80 vehicles on display from the private collection of Bill Backer, who founded Backer’s Potato Chip company in 1931.
Shop until you drop at Crane’s Country Store and Museum in Williamsburg. Four generations of the Crane family have operated the store since 1899. The current store features six rooms with everything from bullets to britches to bologna. Stroll next door to the museum to see the family collection of objects centered around life in the 1800s and early 1900s.
The National Churchill Museum in Fulton immortalizes the day of March 5, 1946, when Winston Churchill traveled with President Truman to Westminster College to deliver the “Sinews of Peace” address. Westminster College sought to mark the 20th anniversary of the address by moving the Church of St. Mary the Virgin Aldermanbury from London to Fulton. The church had stood in London since 1677 until it was bombed in 1940. Stone masons, woodcarvers and artisans from around the world traveled to Fulton to reconstruct the church stone by stone from 1964 to 1969. The church houses the most extensive Churchill collection in North America.
Step into the studio at the Green Meadow Barn Company in Millersburg. See where artist Carolyn Linton turns reclaimed wood from historic Missouri barns and homes into custom furniture.
The town of Fulton boasts numerous buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. The downtown Brick District features brick streets, charming streetscapes and historic buildings housing a variety of shops and restaurants.
The Rock Garden Antique Barn is a historic, three-story barn with an abundance of quality antiques focused on prairie life.
Serenity Valley Winery sits on 60 lush acres. This husband-and-wife operation uses juices from around the world to create a variety of interesting wines. The grounds feature a tasting room, gazebo and seating near the pond, picnic areas and permanent tent for year round comfort, music performances and special events.
Learn more and plan your trip at VisitFulton.com.