So, Mayor Welch, you’re not satisfied with the results of the use tax vote and you want a do over. If this still doesn’t go your way, do you get a third try? If I don’t like the results of the next vote, do I get a do over? I voted against it the first time and will continue to do so as long as I need to.
What do you not understand about accepting the voters’ wishes? Why do it again? Your arrogance is astounding in assuming that you can ignore the vote as it turned out. Do you ever wonder why people mistrust government at the local, state and national levels?
The only misinformation about the measure came from the city. How much revenue will this generate? Since it is a self-report system, you don’t have a clue how much this will generate. How will this money be spent? Not a clue; no plans. Maybe here, maybe there.
The self reporting idea is laughable. I’m once again (every two years like clock work) looking at an increase in my personal property taxes from reassessment in St. Louis County, so another use tax vote in August will give me another chance to say no!
Enough with new taxes! Let it go, accept the results of the vote whether you agree with it or not, and get on to something else, like the SG Collaborative project that really needs to be scaled back before it makes that part of Webster unrecognizable.
Tom Pacatte
Webster Groves