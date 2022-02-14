In the Feb. 4 Mailbag, Abigail Stoner criticizes the education she received at Webster Groves High School, and as proof, encourages parents to “ask your child to divide 73/5,738 by hand and see if they can do it.”
Ms. Stoner, dividing 5,738 by 73 by hand has been an obsolete skill since calculators were widely used, before you were even born. Sure, many teachers have continued teaching this skill — unfortunately some as another rote meaningless procedure that is pretty much a waste of everyone’s time, and, in any case, is quickly forgotten, as you have apparently noted.
But other teachers (and seemingly not one you were lucky enough to have) teach long division as a method of helping their students develop number sense, which is a very useful skill to have as an adult. Those lucky students may not remember the algorithm for dividing 5,738 by 73, but they, along with others who have developed number sense, would be able to approximate the answer in their heads.
In any case, I am not sure why you included an example of grade school arithmetic in your assessment of Webster Groves High School, whose math department contains some outstanding instructors.
Andrea Rothbart
Webster Groves