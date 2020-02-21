Webster University will host its 5th Annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference Feb. 24 through Feb. 27.
The forum on Webster’s main campus is open to the community, as well as students, faculty, staff, alumni, and corporate partners to share experiences, research, and emerging trends that embrace diversity in a variety of ways.
Events, all provided at no charge, will be at several campus locations. See the accompanying schedule for dates, locations and times. Visit www.webster.edu/conversations/ to register in advance for these events.
“We are delighted to welcome our keynote speaker Michelle Norris, Peabody Award-winning journalist and founder of The Race Card Project, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Winifred Moore Auditorium,” said Elizabeth J. Stroble, chancellor of Webster University.
“We have outstanding speakers this year who will share their insights about complex and critical issues, as well as paths to move forward and into action,” she continued.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Aisha Sultan, nationally syndicated columnist and independent filmmaker, will present her documentary film “Unpacking Assumptions” and lead an in-depth discussion. Webster University is pleased to recognize Sultan with this year’s Champion for All Award.
Kicking off the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 24, is Sam White, social media phenom and political activist. On Thursday, Feb 27, Shelly Tochluk, noted author of “Witnessing Whiteness” will present. Many other well-known community and university leaders will be speaking throughout this significant conference.
Monday, Feb. 24
The Webster University Loretto Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road
• 5-7 p.m. Student Bazaar
• 7-8:15 p.m. What Does Allyship Actually Look Like? Presented by Sam White
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Luhr Building, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
• 8:30-9 a.m.Registration
• 9-10:15 amWebster University & The St. Louis Business Journal Roundtable: The Business Case for Inclusion
• 10:15-10:30 a.m. Break
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. See Something/Say Something: Finding Your Voice in the Equity Conversation
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Association of African American Collegians - 50 Years of Impact: Table Talk (Lunch provided with advance registration)
• 1-2 p.m. Mulan and Me
• 2-2:15 p.m. Break
• 2:15-3:30 p.m. Preparing Students for Workplace Diversity
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Winifred Moore Auditorium, 470 E. Lockwood Ave.
• 8:30-9 a.m. Registration
• 9-10:15 am The Race Card Project. Presented by Michele Norris
• 10:15-10:45 a.m.Break
Luhr Building, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
• 10:45 - 11:45 am: The Intersectionality of Disability: Attitudes, Accommodations, Integration
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Drinking from the Dragon’s Well -Tea in Chinese Art & Culture (Lunch provided with advance registration)
• 1-2 p.m. Why Diversity & Representation Matter in Today’s Newsrooms
• 2-2:15 p.m. Break
• 2:15-3:30 p.m. Other People: But Where Are You Really From? Presented by Aisha Sultan
Thursday, Feb. 27
Winifred Moore Auditorium, 470 E. Lockwood Ave.
• 8:30-9 a.m. Registration
• 9-10:15 a.m. Allyship in a Time of Polarization: Tensions Encountered and Lessons Learned. Presented by Shelly Tochluk
• 10:15-10:45 a.m. Break
Luhr Building, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
• 10:45-11:45 a.m. Can Early Exposure to Diverse Books Pre-Empt Racial Bias Formation? Presented by We Stories
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Inequality and the Environment: Costa Rica Study Abroad Testimonials (Lunch provided with advance registration)
• 1-2 p.m. Africana Studies: A Student-Made Documentary on Study Abroad Trip to Ghana
• 2-2:15 p.m. Break
• 2:15-3:30 p.m.The Intersection of Voice and Action Within the School Community