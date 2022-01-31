I am writing to voice my support and appreciation for all Webster Groves School District personnel who are working hard to make diversity, equity and inclusion commonplace in the classroom.
Thank you especially to our teachers who have done the work to reflect on their own practices and made changes when necessary. I am grateful for the trainings, workshops and observations you’ve attended, the personal time you’ve put in looking for resources that better reflect our community, the lessons you’ve refined and edited, and the long conversations you’ve had with families and faculty helping them understand the purpose of such changes.
Through your efforts, I hope our young community, my own children included, learns to move toward difficult topics with questioning, curiosity and a willingness to listen. Let us all continue to press into these areas of discomfort and not grow weary in creating a culture and environment within our schools that fosters dignity and success for all.
Jocelyn Meyer
Webster Groves