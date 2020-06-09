A television station recently noted that newly-elected Nikole Shurn is only the fourth African American to serve on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. I would like to congratulate Ms. Shurn on her election. I am sure her experience with school wrap-around services will be an asset.
Some will view the reason more African Americans have not been elected as solely racism. I believe that is too simplistic. One way to create more diversity on the board would be to increase the diversity of the candidates.
Let's examine who may run for a school board. The requirements for serving on Missouri school boards include being a resident taxpayer of the school district. This excludes parents of students who live outside the district. Another example of systemic racism? While attempts have been made to diversify our student population, there exist major roadblocks to diversifying Missouri school boards.
Other requirements include being current on all state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes and real property taxes. In addition, no peron can be found guilty of or have pleaded guilty to a felon under Missouri law, or any person guilty in another state of what would be a felony in Missouri, or those guilty of a federal felony are also excluded.
It is easy to lay all the blame for a lack of diversity on racism, but the truth is we need to also examine other factors contributing to the situation. Systemic barriers exist and need to be recognized. Possibilities for improvement need to be developed and undertaken.
Congratulations to all three successful candidates: Chad Kavanaugh, Nikole Shurn and Jennifer Panghorn.
Nancy Price
Des Peres