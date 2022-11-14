This letter is to William Avery, who seemed to say a rape-induced pregnancy couldn’t harm the mother (Oct. 28 Mailbag).
As stated on the National Institutes of Health website: “Despite spending more than any other country on maternity care in the developed world, the U.S. has one of the highest maternal mortality rates.”
In addition, there are extreme racial and ethnic disparities in rates of pregnancy-related death, defined as the death of a woman while pregnant or within one year of the end of pregnancy from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy.
The World Health Organization defines maternal morbidity as “any health condition attributed to and/or aggravated by pregnancy or childbirth that has negative outcomes to the woman’s well-being. As with maternal mortality, maternal morbidity has also seen increasing numbers.”
The Mayo Clinic site lists the most common causes of maternal physical health problems as cardiovascular diseases, other medical conditions often reflecting pre-existing illnesses, infection or sepsis, hemorrhage, cardiomyopathy, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs often caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs (thrombotic pulmonary embolism), stroke, high blood pressure (hypertensive) disorders of pregnancy, amniotic fluid embolism and anesthesia complications.
The Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School site states: “Recent studies suggest that up to 20% of women suffer from mood or anxiety disorders during pregnancy.”
The National Institutes of Health states that postpartum depression occurs in about 6.5% to 20% of women.
It is worth noting that these were general studies of pregnant women, not studies of survivors of rape who became pregnant. This is disturbing but real information. Obstetricians, health care workers, therapists, clinics and hospitals deal with these harsh realities every day.
None of this addresses the physical and emotional traumas and post-traumatic stress disorder already known to be associated with rape.
Brooks Ramsay, Webster Groves