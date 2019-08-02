Changes to the Kirkwood School District’s discipline policy have led to fewer suspensions over the past few years, but disparities still remain between African-American students and those of their white counterparts.
The number of incidents, in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions has been trending downward since the district revised its policy to include more proactive measures and an increase in restorative practices. The most noticeable gains have been evident for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
“There’s been an overall downward trend in (discipline) referrals since 2015, as well as an overall downward trend for African- American students, students who receive special education services, and African-American students who receive special education services – which is positive,” said Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent for Data, Intervention and Supports for the district.
In-school suspensions have also dropped significantly, but out-of-school suspensions have remained fairly consistent, Bailey added.
Despite fewer discipline referrals and in-school suspensions, significantly disproportionate gaps remain for male African-American students, students who receive special education services, and African-American students who receive special education services compared to their populations within the district.
For example, in 2018-19, the percentage of African-American students was 9.9 percent, but the percentage of their discipline referrals was 46.8 percent.
The district is striving to reach a point where the out-of-school suspension rates for African-American students will be equal to or below the percentages of enrollment or equal to or below the out-of-school suspension rates for all students.
The district’s work toward that goal includes additional staff and teacher training in restorative practices, community circles and trauma-informed supports for all students.
Social-emotional learning coaches are also working to help support teachers in all schools. The district has also put the multi-tiered systems of support problem-solving model in place to better meet the needs of all students.