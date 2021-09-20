The Webster Groves School District is seeking qualified employees for several positions.
The district is in need of six custodians, eight site assistants for before/after care for Adventure Club, three instructional aides, four crossing guards and one facilities tech, according to Sandy Wiley Skinner, assistant superintendent of human resources.
She added that this lack of applicants is not unique to the district, as such employee shortages are occurring all throughout the state.
“The point is there is an employee shortage for certain positions such as this. That’s the reality we’re facing,” Wiley Skinner said at the Sept. 9 board of education meeting. “Various strategies have been employed to get not just any person, but a quality person to serve our kids.”
Strategies to attract applicants include reanalysis of pay structure, promoting a variety of postings, conducting online and phone interviews, social media blasts, reimagining positions and offering other benefits.
Wiley Skinner said her department has also seen an unusual number of new hires who haven’t panned out.
“This is something we’ve never experienced before,” she said. “We have people who literally come for their fingerprints and then they say, ‘Sorry, I’m not going to work here.’ We have people who go through the whole onboarding process and then for some reason just don’t show up for the job. Our principals think they’re fully staffed and then they realize, unfortunately, they’re not.”
This “tedious” process, said Wiley Skinner, is one reason the district is considering utilizing outside agencies to fill positions, starting with custodial and grounds/maintenance, which has been operating on a short staff for “quite some time.”
Through an agency partnership, the agency would provide the district with employees, who may then become district employees after an agreed-upon time frame.
Wiley Skinner suggested that the district needs to consider raising pay for positions that are not unique to a school district so the district can remain competitive as an employer.
“We’ve been very successful with our compensation model with groups who are only employed in schools, such as instructional aides, teachers and principals,” she said.
“But when you talk about before and after care employees, custodians, maintenance workers, groundskeepers, facilities workers ... they’re everywhere. Are we really competitive? We’ve just been comparing ourselves to districts, but there are other places also offering those jobs,” Wiley Skinner added.