The Kirkwood School District has come up with two options for how to best address overcrowding in its schools based on feedback it has received from the community.
One option involves building a new elementary school on property the district owns at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry. The other involves adding on to several of the district’s existing schools.
With enrollment increasing by 756 students since the 2010-11 school year and projections that it will continue to increase by about 100 students a year for the next five years, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the issue can’t be put off any longer.
“The pace of student growth is far outpacing our facilities,” Westchester Elementary School parent Jason Nieman told the school board Monday.
Nieman said nowhere is that more apparent than at Westchester, where he described students crammed into classrooms, school supplies being stored in an outdoor trailer and the possibility of the art room becoming a roving cart instead.
“This needs to be addressed immediately,” he added.
District officials agreed, and after working with a company that helped facilitate a focus group of parents, teachers, students and community members to discuss ways to address growing enrollment, the district presented the community with three options to weigh in on last month.
Several themes emerged as a result of the feedback, and the district has developed two options based on those themes and the suggestions from community members.
Keeping fifth graders in elementary schools rather than moving them to middle schools emerged as a top priority, as did the construction of secure entrances at all schools. Community members also said the district must avoid increasing class sizes.
While most people were in favor of converting the district’s current Administrative Services Center to classrooms for North Kirkwood Middle School, there were varied opinions about whether to change elementary school attendance boundaries.
There were concerns about elementary school enrollments being racially and socioeconomically equitable, as well as concerns about the eventual enrollment increase at the high school. Based on all of the themes that emerged, district officials have developed the following two options:
The Blue Option
• Add on to Westchester, Keysor and Robinson elementary schools
• Add on to Nipher Middle School and convert the Administrative Services Center to classrooms for North Kirkwood Middle School
• Explore adding classrooms at Kirkwood High School
• Construct secure entrances at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale and Kirkwood High School
• Seek retail space or potential partnerships to relocate the Administrative Services Center
The Green Option
• Build a K-5 elementary school on the Lindeman property
• Construct a gym and library at Tillman Elementary School
The “Green Option” would also incorporate parts of the “Blue Option,” including the construction of secure entrances, converting the administrative center to classrooms and exploring the addition of classrooms at the high school.
Next Steps
The school district will host a community forum to discuss enrollment growth strategies and answer questions on Monday, Nov. 25, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Administrative Services Center, 11289 Manchester Road.
The school board is set to discuss the two options in further detail, including the cost and timeline for each, at its workshop on Dec. 2. A final decision is expected at the board’s next regular meeting on Dec. 16.
Debate Over “Mx.” Continues
The months-long debate about the district’s decision to allow an elementary school teacher to go by the gender-neutral title of “Mx.” continued at the board’s most recent meeting.
While more than a dozen parents and community members expressed support for the decision at last month’s board meeting, only three parents spoke against it at Monday’s meeting.
“I really wish we could move on ... but the events of the past month have shown we’re not past this,” Keysor Elementary parent Erin Keplinger said.
Keysor parent Neil McCloskey told the board his daughter was bullied at school earlier this month for not using the Mx. pronoun when addressing the teacher.
“Please come up with a policy and a fair solution for everyone,” he said.
The district has refrained from commenting on the issue and its decision to allow the use of the gender-neutral title of Mx. stands.