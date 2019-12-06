As the Kirkwood School District continues to weigh whether to add onto several of its existing schools or build a new school to deal with overcrowding, most school board members are leaning toward the latter.
Kirkwood School Board members spent hours discussing the cost and details of the options during a workshop earlier this week. With enrollment steadily increasing by 756 students since the 2010-11 school year and projections that it will increase by about 100 students a year for the next five years, the district has outlined two options to alleviate the overcrowding.
The Blue Option
The “Blue Option” would add on to Westchester, Keysor and Robinson elementary schools. It would also add on to Nipher Middle School and convert the Administrative Services Center to classrooms for North Kirkwood Middle School.
This option also includes the construction of secure entrances at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School. Adding classrooms to alleviate overcrowding at Kirkwood High School would also be explored.
The Green Option
Instead of adding onto existing schools, the “Green Option” would build a K-5 elementary school on property the district owns at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry. A gym and library would also be constructed at Tillman Elementary School.
The “Green Option” would incorporate parts of the “Blue Option,” including the construction of secure entrances, converting the administrative center to classrooms and the possibility of adding more classrooms to the high school.
Costs
The projected construction cost of the “Blue Option” is roughly $45 million, with an operating cost of about $600,000 per year.
The projected construction cost of the “Green Option” is roughly $70 million, with an operating cost of about $2.5 million per year.
More Students, More Teachers
Under the “Green Option,” the average enrollment at each elementary school is expected to be roughly 490 students once the new school opens. Based on that figure, the district would transfer 18 teachers from current elementary schools to the new school while maintaining class size guidelines. A new music, library, physical education, art, intervention and counseling staff, along with additional classroom teachers, would also be necessary.
The Fund Balance
The district’s fund balance, or its reserves, is necessary for the district to pay its operational costs at the beginning of each fiscal year until it receives its tax revenues.
The district needs a minimum of 25% of its expenditure budget in its fund balance every year to cover those expenses, according to Mike Romay, the district’s chief financial officer.
The five-year projection of the fund balance under the “Blue Option” puts the reserves at 32.6% (roughly $28.2 million) at the end of 2025-26. The five-year projection for the fund balance under the “Green Option” is 19.8% (roughly $17.2 million) at the end of 2025-26.
Having less money in the fund balance means the district will likely have to look for ways to reduce expenditures, go out for a tax increase or a combination of both if it moves forward with building a new school under the “Green Option,” according to Romay.
Bond Issue
Both options would require the district to put a bond issue on the ballot, but neither of them would require a tax increase.
Redistricting
The “Blue Option” would accommodate roughly 300 more students and may require redistricting attendance boundaries at some point. The “Green Option” would accommodate roughly 550 more students, and would require redistricting of the elementary school boundaries.
Timeline
Construction for the additions under the “Blue Option” would take about a year to complete, and building the new school under the “Green Option” would take about 18 months to complete.
“If we pass a bond issue in April, building additions should be ready by the start of the 2021-22 school year, and the new school would be ready for the 2022-23 school year,” Romay said.
Thoughts From The Board
Kirkwood School Board President Darnel Frost and Board Members Jean Marie Andrews, Jennifer Pangborn and Mark Boyko expressed their preference for the “Green Option.”
Andrews pointed out that Kirkwood’s average elementary school enrollment of 543 students is higher than that of 444 students at several neighboring districts. If a new school is built, Kirkwood’s average elementary school attendance would shrink from 543 to 452 students based on current enrollment, and from 589 to 491 under the projected peak enrollment.
“We have groups of students meeting in unfinished closet spaces, getting their interventions in the hallway and grade levels that have more than four sections are not receiving adequate gym, art and music,” Andrews said. “Adding four or five classrooms to these buildings will not fix our problems of overcrowding. These problems are based on our current enrollment. As enrollment grows, we will only compound that problem by adding classroom capacity to the same-sized plots of land. The only sensible solution is to build a new elementary school.”
Pangborn is also for going “green.”
“The ‘Blue Option’ looks less risky on paper, but our buildings will still feel and be overcrowded if we don’t build a new school. I like the idea to have the flexibility to grow,” she said.
But Board Member Angie Bernardi has concerns about whether the district will grow enough to warrant a new school due to the declining kindergarten enrollments predicted in the official enrollment study. She said the new school’s capacity would be for 550 students, but the district is only projecting an increase of 157 elementary students over the next five years.
“What if we build a school and can’t fill it?” she said. “A new building would provide excess capacity for many years as compared to our projections. The ‘Blue Option’ provides a more gradual addition of more appropriate capacity that will accommodate our students.”
Bernardi also has financial concerns.
“A new building would add a significant financial burden to the district with a large bond issue and associated operating costs that would deplete the fund balance,” she said.
Board Member Chad Kavanaugh who had mixed opinions about both options, said taxpayers need to understand that the district will likely have to ask for a tax increase under the “Green Option.”
Board Member Boyko said even if that’s the case, he would prefer the “Green Option.”
“Enrollment is very unlikely to go down at any point because it hasn’t in 10 years and it’s not expected to any time soon ... I would rather have more room than we need,” he said.
All board members said they would like to see the district present a solution to overcrowding at the high school, which both options currently lacked.
Parents have expressed support for both options. Those with children whose elementary schools are crowded tend to favor the “Green Option.” Others, though, feel that building a new school is too costly and would put an unnecessary strain on district finances.
Up Next
The Kirkwood School Board is expected to vote on which option to move forward with at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at the Administrative Services Center.