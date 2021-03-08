In partnership with the League of Women Voters, a virtual candidate forum for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education will be held on Thursday, March 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For the link to the watch the forum or to submit questions beforehand, visit kirkwoodschools.org/KSDBOE2021. Questions may be submitted until March 9.
The forum will also be streamed on the Kirkwood School District YouTube channel.
Three candidates have filed for two open positions on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. In the order of their filing, the candidates are Jean Marie Andrews, Angelina (Angie) Bernardi and Allen B. McCoy.
Andrews and Bernardi are the incumbents.