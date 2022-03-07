The Kirkwood School District Board of Education at its meeting on Feb. 28 presented its new financial dashboard, a tool to promote transparency for taxpayers interested in seeing how their tax dollars are spent to support learning.
Updated monthly, the financial dashboard includes detailed information about expenditures, revenues and revenue sources. Information is available for the operating fund, which accounts for the majority of the district’s funds, as well as other dedicated funds such as construction, including Prop R, maintenance and technology.
The dashboard also includes a breakdown of expenses to allow taxpayers to see how much of the budget is dedicated to each area of district operations. Additionally, viewers can see some of the yearly facts and figures that influence the district’s finances including enrollment, bond rating and per pupil expenditures.
The dashboard can be viewed online at kirkwoodschools.org/financialdashboard.