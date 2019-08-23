Kirkwood School District’s decision to honor an elementary school teacher’s request to go by the gender-neutral title “Mx.” isn’t sitting well with several parents.
The decision has garnered opposition and support, but drew far more criticism than praise from the parents who spoke at Monday’s school board meeting. The issue has been widely debated since July when parents learned a new teacher at Keysor Elementary asked to go by the title of Mx.
Mx. (pronounced “mix”) is an honorific title used before a person’s name by those wanting to avoid specifying their gender or prefer not to identify themselves as male or female. It can be used in place of the traditional honorific titles of Miss, Mrs., Ms. and Mr., which all indicate gender.
In a statement school officials released last week, the district said it would honor the teacher’s request.
“The honorific Mx. is a people-first, non-gender specific title and is a preference by the teacher,” the statement said. “We respect individual preferences from our teachers, staff and students. Our teachers teach the board-approved curriculum and the topic of gender identity is not addressed in the district’s curriculum. If students ask why the teacher prefers the title Mx., the response will be that it is the teacher’s preference.”
But parents who are opposed to having students address the teacher using Mx. say the decision doesn’t respect their rights and authority to address what some see as a controversial topic with their children. They also say using the Mx. title should not be “imposed” on children in public schools.
“Parents hold the primary authority in their children’s lives,” Timothy Davis told school board members.
Keysor Elementary School parent Erin Keplinger, who also spoke at Monday’s meeting, agreed. She said asking children to address the teacher as Mx. places an expectation on them that is beyond their development, which is burdensome to the child and disrespectful to parents.
Keplinger, along with others who don’t believe students should have to address the teacher by Mx. offered a compromise: Addressing teachers and principals as “teacher” and “principal” rather than by Miss, Ms. Mrs., Mr. or Mx.
“We are open to other ideas, but using ‘teacher’ as a title instead of Mx. is actually quite progressive – it’s gender neutral and is consistent with what is being done in other academic institutions,” Keplinger said. “Nobody wants to show any disrespect in this situation, but we do want the district to develop a policy regarding this.”
Plenty of parents have voiced support of students using the Mx. title to address the teacher, saying it serves as a model of acceptance and respect. They have also cited suicide statistics of LGBTQ+ students and the positive impact having an LGBTQ+ adult can be in their lives.
“In the middle of this arguing I think we forget that there’s a human being sitting in the room with us in the center of this,” Sarah Pitt Kaplan told school board members. “There’s a human being with a dream of pursuing teaching and living an authentic life, and I think that’s the thing we should be most respectful of.”