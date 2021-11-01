The Kirkwood School District is seeking to hire 10 additional full-time substitute teachers to support the district, according to Superintendent David Ulrich.
As with substitutes hired last year, these long-term substitute teachers will be assigned to buildings and deployed to different classrooms on a daily basis as need arrives.
Ulrich said the need for additional substitutes is part of a national shortage. Additional substitutes, he said, will ensure a safer school environment during the pandemic.
“We are encouraging staff members, if they don’t feel good, to stay home,” said Ulrich. “Because of that, those long-term subs are working every day, and yet we still have a fill rate that is not 100%.
“When we have a sub that doesn’t fill, often we have to make do with other staff members who are taken away from their primary duties to cover,” he continued.
Ulrich added that the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the district’s nursing staff. As such, the district will also seek a full-time “float” nurse to support nursing teams, as well as a health room assistant to help with clerical work.
The district will reallocate funding from the general fund in order to hire these staff members.