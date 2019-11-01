Faced with increasing enrollment, the Kirkwood School District is asking for the community’s input on how best to address overcrowding in its schools.
The scenarios range from redistricting attendance boundaries and reconfiguring what grade levels are housed at which buildings to constructing a new school. There are three scenarios the district is asking the public to weigh in on to help officials decide how best to proceed.
Decisions must be made about class sizes, the number of students in each school and attendance areas to address the current and growing enrollment of its student population.
Total enrollment is up by 77 students this year, putting the district’s total enrollment at 5,866 students. That total accounts for 24 additional students at the elementary level, 17 at the middle school level and 36 at the high school level this year. There are also 354 students enrolled at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center.
Total enrollment has increased by 756 students since the 2010-11 school year, with a sharp increase in 2013-14 due to the addition of non-resident transfer students from the Riverview and Normandy school districts. Non-resident enrollment, which includes transfer students and students in the VICC program that is currently being phased out, continues to decline.
But resident enrollment and total enrollment continue to far outpace that decline. Total enrollment includes roughly 142 students of non-resident employees each year. Resident enrollment has been on the rise for the past decade with an increase of 110 students since last school year and an additional 1,158 students over the past 10 years.
Resident enrollment accounts for roughly 98 percent of the district’s total enrollment. Current resident enrollment is at 5,616 students, and it is expected to keep growing each year. An external enrollment study is projecting that enrollment will continue to increase by roughly 100 students a year for the next five years.
With resident enrollment continuing to rise alongside the desire to keep class sizes reasonable, the question is how can the district best accommodate its growing student population.
Earlier this year, Kirkwood hired Cooperative Strategies, which facilitated a focus group of 90 people including parents, teachers, students, staff and community members to discuss and come up with ways to address the increasing enrollment.
Based on the feedback from the focus group and building principals, the district eliminated, combined and modified plans and came up with three scenarios for the community to weigh in on.
Two of the scenarios propose building a school on 13 acres of property the district owns at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry. Those scenarios also suggest moving fifth grade to middle schools and making elementary schools K-4 buildings.
A scenario that doesn’t include building a school on the Lindeman property has construction additions at Westchester and Tillman elementary schools and converts the district’s Administrative Services Center to classrooms to accommodate growing enrollment. In that scenario, the current configuration of elementary and middle school grades would remain the same.
All scenarios call for constructing secure entrances at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School.
Three Scenarios
Scenario A
• Build a K-4 elementary school on the Lindeman property
• Move fifth grade to middle school, elementary schools become K-4 buildings
• Convert Tillman Elementary to a 5-8 building, also add a gym and library to the school
• Redistrict elementary and middle school attendance boundaries to balance enrollment
• Additional Needs: Construct secure entrances at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School; improvements to facility warehouse
Scenario B
• Build a 5-8 middle school on the Lindeman property
• Move fifth grade to middle school
• Elementary schools become K-4 buildings
• Redistrict middle school attendance boundaries to balance enrollment
• Additional Needs: Construct secure entrances at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School; construct a gym and library at Tillman Elementary School; improvements to facility warehouse
Scenario C
• Construct additions at Westchester Tillman elementary schools to address enrollment growth
• Redistrict attendance boundaries to redistribute enrollment among elementary schools
• Maintain current elementary and middle school programming
• Convert the Administrative Services Center, which is connected to North Kirkwood Middle School, to classrooms to accommodate enrollment growth
• Limited redistricting to redistribute enrollment between middle schools
• Additional Needs: Construct secure entrances at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, North Glendale Elementary and Kirkwood High School; improvements to facility warehouse; implement components of the facility master plan study
Survey Deadline Is Nov. 6
The district will be collecting feedback from community members via an online thought exchange platform.
To participate, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org/exchange. Surveys must be submitted by Nov. 6.
Paper surveys will also be available at the Kirkwood Public Library and at the district’s Administrative Services Center.