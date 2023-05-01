After pandemic delays, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education recently got its first glimpse of what redistricting could look like. The district is seeking to adjust its boundaries for the first time in more than 40 years.
Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services, presented six draft maps to the board at its regular meeting on Monday, April 17. The maps can be viewed at kirkwoodschools.org/boundaries. On the website, residents can plug in their address and see how each scenario will affect them, as well as provide feedback on individual maps.
According to Bailey, none of the draft maps presented are final.
“All of these scenarios are flexible and can be refined. This is not a finished product,” he said.
The maps were produced in conjunction with a large group of community stakeholders including school parents, grandparents, community members and members of the district’s equity task force.
Redrawing boundaries, said Bailey, will help alleviate the district’s steady population growth. Under the new boundaries, attendance will be based
Kirkwood on the capacities of individual buildings rather than equal enrollment per school.
Other goals for the process include eliminating the “Tillman Split” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School after leaving Tillman, and addressing the attendance areas of the Meacham Park neighborhood, which currently feeds into three different elementary schools and both middle schools.
Bailey said when speaking to residents in Meacham Park, there was not a consensus on whether the neighborhood should feed into just one elementary school or two, but all agreed that zoning for Westchester Elementary School should be dropped due to its distance from the neighborhood.
Students who are displaced from their current schools after redistricting will be permitted to finish out their time in that building, though transportation will not be provided for those students.
Feedback Sessions
In addition to providing online comments through the end of May, community members are invited to view maps and provide feedback in person. Several open-house style sessions have been scheduled at buildings in the district. Residents can attend any meeting, not just the one at the school where their child attends.
Feedback sessions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following days:
• Tuesday, May 2: Robinson Elementary School
• Thursday, May 4: Tillman Elementary School
• Tuesday, May 9: J. Milton Turner Building
• Thursday, May 11: Keysor Elementary School
• Tuesday, May 16: Westchester Elementary School
• Thursday, May 18: North Glendale Elementary School
• Monday, May 22: Nipher Middle School
• Tuesday, May 30: North Kirkwood Middle School
Bailey said the maps will be adjusted based on feedback and presented to the public for a second round of community input as early as this summer. He predicts final recommendations will be presented to the school board in September and new boundaries will go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.
“What’s become clear so far is that our families love their schools. They trust the schools and look forward to being there. We have had generations of families go through the same schools,” said Bailey. “We are committed to transparency and communication. We want people to be open and transparent with their feedback as well.”