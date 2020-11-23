Webster Groves School District Board of Education members butted heads at a Nov. 12 meeting about how to handle some students switching to digital courses midway through the semester.
District parents have been issued a survey for next semester regarding whether their student will participate in the responsive learning program — which meets in person when directed — or the virtual learning program, which remains online all semester.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Sandy Wiley Skinner said parents were sent a confirmation email on Nov. 18 and must confirm or change their selection by Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. If the survey is not filled out, students will default to the responsive program.
Skinner acknowledged that the decision window is short — particularly considering middle and high school students have only just returned to in-person learning — but that the timing was carefully considered to allow administrators time to assign classes to instructors.
“We are working feverishly to redefine staffing. It is very difficult to process,” she said. “Once we have all the responses, we’ll work through the K-12 system to process that data. We need to know how many students are being placed in responsive versus virtual. The hope is that staffing decisions are finalized by Dec. 4.”
Several board members expressed concern with Superintendent John Simpson’s continued efforts to keep students physically in schools, citing recent and dramatic rises in coronavirus numbers across the St. Louis region.
“My husband and I drove to Decatur to sit in a parking lot and watch, on Zoom, his father die while a nurse held a cell phone in a plastic bag in his room,” said Board Member Christine Keller. “We then saw five teenagers, unmasked and all within six feet of each other. I’m just really worried about our teachers and other kids who are going to be exposed to what is brought into the schools.”
Simpson said he understands these concerns, but that the social-emotional damage to kids isolated at home is also a concern. Board Member Alex Kahn added that Webster schools are following safety and sanitizing protocols and that it “doesn’t seem right” to shut down because administrators can’t control what kids and families do outside of school.
“We’re going to create as safe an environment as possible and if that’s not safe enough for you, you should go virtual,” said Kahn.
Several board members asked about the possibility of allowing parents a choice to switch their student to virtual later in the year or early next semester, but Wiley Skinner explained that teachers and staff would be unduly stressed if they were required to pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Such a decision would also impact students who might have to change teachers midway through the semester.
Students are permitted to pull out of the responsive program mid-semester, but will not be enrolled in the district virtual program due to staffing constraints. Instead, the student would be enrolled in classes with one of the district’s online coursework partners, Launch or Edgenuity, to finish out the semester. Classes taken through Launch or Edgenuity are self-directed at a student’s own pace, with assistance from non-district teachers.
While most classes are offered via these platforms, a small number of classes — such as World Languages, Honors U.S. Studies, Marketing II and a small number of AP courses — have no equivalent.
Board Member Jo Doll asked what would happen to current responsive high school students enrolled in such classes who decide to switch to Launch or Edgenuity. Simpson said those credits would not transfer.
Board members Doll, Keller, Kita Quinn and Amy Clendennen were upset at the premise of students losing their progress. Kahn explained that it was made clear to parents that Launch and Edgenuity offerings are more limited, but several board members said the possible consequences were not clearly explained ahead of time.
During a nearly two-hour discussion, the board went over possible solutions ranging from having teachers wear microphones and set up laptops in classrooms, to sending home coursework packets, assigning projects or simply giving an “incomplete” grade and allowing students to complete the course later.
Simpson argued that requiring teachers to do “the bare minimum” to support these students would push more work and stress on them because teachers at Webster always go above and beyond for their students.
“Teachers really don’t want to be in two separate spaces,” said Simpson. “Some of us are at odds, so if the board wants to do something, we’ll implement it and do our best. If it’s the direction you want to go, tell us to go there and we’ll make it happen.”
At the request of the board, Simpson said he would immediately start speaking with teachers and other stakeholders to determine the best course of action.
Also during the Nov. 12 meeting, Shane Williamson, the Webster Groves School District’s new director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, gave an update on the district’s new anti-racism policy, which is currently being developed.
The policy is intended to outline how the district handles instances of bias and racism, as well as preventative measures and training.
“We want to validate all of our staff, students and community members. This identifies that we are committed to inclusion, to educating our students, to training our staff to eliminate bias, to using data to make concrete decisions and using common language,” said Williamson.
Also during the meeting, Wiley Skinner brought forward the 2022-2023 academic calendar for board approval, noting that “Juneteenth” — a day acknowledging the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. celebrated on June 19 — would be recognized as a holiday for 12-month employees.